Ex-Colombia spy boss convicted in satirist’s 1999 killing

FILE - In this undated file photo of Jaime Garzon, a 40-year-old journalist, entertainer and political activist who was fatally shot on Aug. 13, 1999 by two unidentified gunmen on a motorbike in Bogota. The former deputy head of Colombia’s intelligence agency, Jose Miguel Narvaez, was convicted on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Garzon’s killing almost two decades ago and sentenced to 30 years in prison. (AP Photo/Semana, File) AP