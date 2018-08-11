Toll from Greek seaside resort wildfire rises to 94

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 24, 2018, burned cars are seen outside a damaged house in Rafina, east of Athens, after wildfires raged through the holiday resorts near Greece’s capital. The prime minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras pledged Thursday Aug. 9, 2018, to overhaul the national disaster response agency, as authorities publicly named all the people killed by the country’s deadliest forest fire in decades. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, FILE) Thanassis Stavrakis AP