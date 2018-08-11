Memo shows Kavanaugh resisted indicting a sitting president

In this Aug. 7, 2018, photo. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, officiates at the swearing-in of Judge Britt Grant to take a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta at the U.S. District Courthouse in Washington. The Senate will begin a confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh on Sept. 4, the Sen. check Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee says.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. Scott Applewhite AP