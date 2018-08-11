Avenatti pitch in Iowa: ‘When they go low ... we hit harder’

Michael Avenatti speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Avenatti, the self-styled provocateur taking on the president on behalf of porn actress Stormy Daniels, has a message for Iowa Democrats: His foray into presidential politics is no stunt. (Chris Zoeller/Globe-Gazette via AP) Chris Zoeller AP