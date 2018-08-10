AP PHOTOS: Untamed horses roam in Turkish foothills

In this photo taken on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, horses raise up dust as they run in the village of Hormetci, on the foothill of Mount Erciyes, in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri, Turkey. Kemer is a third-generation horse breeder in the village where the residents have a special affinity with the “yilki,” as the untamed horses are called. He cares for about 350 of them and charges visitors 50 Turkish lira (US $8) to photograph the horses, money he says he uses for their upkeep. Thousands of other wild horses roam free on the mountains and plains of Turkey’s Anatolia region, the descendants of horses that were abandoned by farmers. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Emrah Gurel AP