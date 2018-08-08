Indonesia quake deaths top 130, aid effort intensifies

Emergency workers recover a body from the Jamiul Jamaah Mosque after it collapsed during an earthquake in Bangsal, North Lombok, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The north of Lombok was devastated by the powerful quake that struck Sunday night, damaging thousands of buildings and killing a large number of people. Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo