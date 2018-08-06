Old case highlights confusion in curtailing Olympic abuse

FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo U.S. Center for SafeSport President and CEO Shellie Pfohl testifies before the House Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee about the Olympic community’s ability to protect athletes from sexual abuse, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The center, which opened in March 2017, has received 20 to 30 calls a week to report sex abuse in Olympic sports and is wrestling with the influx of cases on a limited budget. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file) J. Scott Applewhite AP