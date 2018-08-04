Workers from the City of Lynchburg and Wiley Wilson inspect College Lake Dam on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. Around 130 residents downstream of College Lake were evacuated the night before after a deluge on rain hit the area causing a fear of the dam failing. (AP Photo/Jill Nance)
Workers from the City of Lynchburg and Wiley Wilson inspect College Lake Dam on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. Around 130 residents downstream of College Lake were evacuated the night before after a deluge on rain hit the area causing a fear of the dam failing. (AP Photo/Jill Nance) Jill Nance AP
Workers from the City of Lynchburg and Wiley Wilson inspect College Lake Dam on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. Around 130 residents downstream of College Lake were evacuated the night before after a deluge on rain hit the area causing a fear of the dam failing. (AP Photo/Jill Nance) Jill Nance AP

Nation & World

Evacuation lifted as water levels go down at Virginia dam

The Associated Press

August 04, 2018 04:28 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va.

An evacuation order that covered about 150 homes in a Virginia city has been lifted after workers opened a sluice at a nearby dam to reduce water levels.

Officials in Lynchburg lifted the evacuation order Saturday afternoon. It had been in place since Thursday.

Earlier Saturday, water resources workers opened a sluice at College Lake Dam to lower reservoir levels so officials can make repairs to the dam.

The dam overflowed Thursday, prompting evacuation of about 150 homes in the city of 80,000.

City officials said Friday that the dam is stable despite the damage it sustained.

  Comments  