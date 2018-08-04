Woman arrested after car sinks in river with 2 kids aboard

In this Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 photo, first responders in a raft probe an area in the water of the Kansas River during a rescue effort, in Lawrence, Kansas. A Missouri woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a car plunged into the Kansas River and the body of her 5-year-old daughter was pulled from the water. (Chad Lawhorn /The Lawrence Journal-World via AP) Chad Lawhorn AP