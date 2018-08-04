AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Supporters of presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa raise their hands in support during his last rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, July, 28, 2018. On Thursday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the first election without Robert Mugabe on the ballot, ending a tumultuous week that began with optimistic scenes of peaceful voting, turned ugly with a deadly crackdown by soldiers in Harare, and ended with the prospect of a legal challenge over the result. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP