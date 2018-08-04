Thailand’s rescued cave boys end stay at Buddhist temple

Members of Wild Boars soccer team pray during a ceremony marking the completion of serving a novice Buddhist monks following their dramatic rescue from a cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. The members of the boys’ soccer team rescued from almost three weeks trapped in a cave in northern Thailand completed their time as novice Buddhist monks, undertaken to give thanks for their survival and to show their gratitude to all those who helped them. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo