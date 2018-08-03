In Syria, civil registers disclose hundreds of prison deaths

This combination photo of three undated portraits, shows the Khoulani brothers Mohammad, left, Majd, center, and Abdelsattar, from Daraya, near Damascus, Syria, who all died in prison this decade. The Syrian government has started updating civil registries to reflect deaths among its incarcerated population, activists say. They say they have learned of the passing of hundreds of detainees, including leading voices in the popular uprising against Assad, since the government began updating registries earlier this year, and they fear news of hundreds, if not thousands, of more deaths may soon follow. (Khoulani Family via AP) AP