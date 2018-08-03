AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Campaigns on their own as cyber threats roil midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Kamala Harris has been the target of social media misinformation campaigns since she became a U.S. senator.
Every month for the last 18 months, her office has discovered on average between three and five fake Facebook profiles pretending to be hers, according to a Harris aide. It's unclear who creates the pages, which are often designed to mislead American voters about the ambitious Democratic senator's policies and positions.
The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity, like more than a half dozen campaign officials contacted for this story, for fear of attracting unwanted attention from adversaries or scrutiny on the Senate office's evolving cybersecurity protocols.
Such internet mischief has become commonplace in U.S. politics. Facebook announced earlier this week that it uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platforms. Senior intelligence officials declared Thursday that foreign adversaries continue waging a quiet war against U.S. campaigns and election systems.
Still, one thing has become clear: With the midterm elections just three months away, campaigns are largely on their own in the increasingly challenging task of protecting sensitive information and countering false or misleading content on social media.
___
Trump renews attacks on 'fake, fake disgusting news'
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is renewing his campaign against the media, claiming at a Pennsylvania rally that the media is the "fake, fake disgusting news" and casting journalists as his true political opponent.
Trump barnstormed Thursday night in a state that he swiped from the Democrats in 2016 and that is home to a Senate seat he is trying to place in the Republicans' column this fall. But the race between GOP U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and two-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey took a back seat to Trump's invectives against the media, which came amid a backdrop of antagonism to journalists from the White House and hostility from the thousands packed into a loud, overheated Wilkes-Barre arena.
"Whatever happened to the free press? Whatever happened to honest reporting?" Trump asked, pointing to the media in the back of the hall. "They don't report it. They only make up stories."
Time and time again, Trump denounced the press for underselling his accomplishments and doubting his political rise.
He tore into the media for diminishing what he accomplished at his Singapore summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. He tore into the tough questioning he received in Helsinki when he met with Russia's Vladimir Putin last month. And he began the speech with a 10-minute remembrance of his 2016 election night victory, bemoaning that Pennsylvania wasn't the state to clinch the White House for him only because "the fake news refused to call it."
___
With scant record, Supreme Court nominee elusive on abortion
Twice in the past year, Brett Kavanaugh offered glimpses of his position on abortion that strongly suggest he would vote to support restrictions if confirmed to the Supreme Court.
One was in a dissent in the case of a 17-year-old migrant seeking to terminate her pregnancy. The other was a speech before a conservative group in which he spoke admiringly of Justice William Rehnquist's dissent in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that established a woman's right to abortion.
Yet the big question about Kavanaugh's view on abortion remains unanswered: whether he would vote to overturn Roe. He'll almost certainly decline to answer when he is asked directly at his confirmation hearing. Decades of Kavanaugh's writings, speeches and judicial opinions, reviewed by The Associated Press, reveal a sparse record on abortion.
That leaves the migrant case, known as Garza v. Hargan, and the Rehnquist speech as focal points for anti-abortion activists who back President Donald Trump's nominee and for abortion rights advocates who say Kavanaugh has provided ample clues to justify their worst fears.
"This is the rhetoric from the anti-abortion groups being used by a potential Supreme Court justice, and that really gives us pause," said Jacqueline Ayers, the national director of legislative affairs for Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
___
Pompeo: 'ways to go' before NKorea meets denuke vow
SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says North Korea is far from living up to its pledge to denuclearize and remains in violation of numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Speaking Friday before he attends an Asian security forum with North Korea's foreign minister, Pompeo told reporters in Singapore there was "still a ways to go before" achieving the goal of ridding the North of its nuclear weapons.
Pompeo's comments came after the White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump received a new letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and responded quickly with a letter of his own. The correspondence, following up on their Singapore summit in June, came amid fresh concerns over Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearization despite a rosy picture of progress painted by Trump.
Pompeo has taken the lead in negotiations with the North, having traveled to Pyongyang three times since April and accompanied Trump to the summit, will be in the same room on Saturday as his North Korean counterpart at the Association of South East Asian Nations annual regional forum. A separate meeting between the two was a possible, but not confirmed, according to State Department officials.
"Chairman Kim made a commitment to denuclearize," Pompeo told reporters accompanying him to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. "The world demanded that (he) do so in the UN Security Council resolutions. To the extent they are behaving in a manner inconsistent with that, they are in violation of one or both the UN Security Council resolutions, we can see we still have a ways to go to achieve the ultimate outcome we're looking for."
___
Judge in Manafort trial has a sharp wit, sharp tongue
WASHINGTON (AP) — "I'm not in the theater business," Judge T.S. Ellis asserted during jury selection in Paul Manafort's financial fraud trial. "You have to be better-looking for that."
Objection, Your Honor.
The trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman has plenty of drama and it's coming from the judge.
Easily exasperated, and with a sharp wit, the U.S. district judge called out attorneys for both sides this week when he heard they'd been rolling their eyes, apparently at him. The judge judged their expressions to mean, "Why do we have to put up with this idiot judge?"
Privately, lawyers who have appeared before him say Thomas Selby Ellis III likes to be seen as the smartest person in the courtroom, not a huge leap for a judge. With his Princeton-Harvard-Oxford education and experience spanning consequential cases in an era of war and terrorism — "American Taliban" John Walker Lindh's among them — Ellis is known to cut lawyers down to size, sometimes subtly, sometimes not so much.
___
Zimbabwe opposition says 'fake' results give Mnangagwa win
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's capital was quiet on Friday hours after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the tight election, which began with Monday's peaceful vote but turned deadly when the military fired on protesters 48 hours later.
Unease remained after six people were killed when the army rolled in with tanks on Wednesday to disperse rock-throwing demonstrators who denounced Mnangagwa and alleged vote-rigging in the country's first vote after the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.
The military appeared to have vanished from Harare's streets on Friday. Water cannons and police remained present, however, at the headquarters of the main opposition party, a day after authorities raided it and made 18 arrests.
Mnangagwa, Mugabe's former enforcer and confidante, said he was "humbled" by the victory and in a Twitter post urged Zimbabweans to stay peaceful.
The opposition said it will challenge in court the results of the election, which Mnangagwa won with just over 50 percent of the vote.
___
History at stake in Tennessee clash for US Senate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn are on a collision course to claim their own slices of history in a critical U.S. Senate race.
Blackburn, an ally of President Donald Trump, would break ground as the first woman Tennessee ever elected to the Senate.
Bredesen could breathe life into a depleted Democratic Party in Tennessee that hasn't won statewide in more than a decade — not since he did it himself in his 2006 re-election bid. It's been even longer for Tennessee Democrats to see success in Senate races. The last to win was former Vice President Al Gore in 1990.
Tennessee voted for Trump by 26 percentage points in 2016, but Bredesen's continued popularity and pledge of independent thinking has kept polls close in the contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker. The race could run up a record spending tab as Democrats hope to anchor their fight to steal the 51-49 Republican Senate majority on the red, southern state.
Blackburn and Bredesen have long run their race like their matchup was inevitable. Easy primary wins Thursday just made it official.
___
Documents: Youth care worker sexually abused immigrant boys
PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities allege that a former youth care worker at a Phoenix-area facility for immigrant youths sexually abused eight teenage boys, one of several cases brought to light in recent weeks as thousands of immigrant children remain detained around the country.
Court documents show Levian Pacheco faces several charges stemming from incidents that allegedly took place between August 2016 and July 2017 at a Southwest Key facility in Mesa. The case was first reported by ProPublica.
Authorities charge that Pacheco performed sex acts on two boys and touched six others, all between ages 15 to 17 at the time. Court documents also state that Pacheco is HIV-positive and that some of the teens opted to be tested for the virus.
Pacheco has pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. His federal public defender has said in court documents that the government's allegations of the crimes committed by Pacheco include an "extraordinarily broad range of dates and lack of specificity."
"We are looking forward to defending Mr. Pacheco in court," attorney Benjamin Good said in an email to The Associated Press.
___
Triumph of the iPhone: Apple cracks trillion-dollar mark
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined what we expect from our gadgets.
The milestone reached Thursday marks the latest triumph of a trend-setting company that two mavericks named Steve started in a Silicon Valley garage 42 years ago.
Apple's shares gained $5.89 to close at $207.39, leaving the company's market value a notch above $1 trillion — around $1,001,679,220,000, according to FactSet. Apple sits atop a U.S. stock market that has become dominated by technology-centered companies: Amazon, Google's parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook round out the top five in market value.
The achievement seemed unimaginable in 1997 when Apple teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, with its stock trading for less than $1, on a split-adjusted basis, and its market value dropping below $2 billion.
To survive, Apple brought back its once-exiled co-founder, Steve Jobs, as interim CEO and turned to its archrival Microsoft for a $150 million cash infusion to help pay its bills.
___
Ravens and Bears show off D, Baltimore wins 17-16
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The goals were to let the backups play and learn, and to be inspired.
Missions accomplished.
The Ravens and Bears honored their great linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher with some defense to make them proud in the Hall of Fame game that opened the NFL's preseason Thursday night. Baltimore held on 17-16.
"Ray is the greatest linebacker of our time," said 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, who quarterbacked the second half for the Ravens. "That was a big thrill and exciting stuff."
Oh, there was a little spark of offense, some provided by Baltimore's first-round draft pick. Jackson's 7-yard touchdown pass to fellow first-rounder Hayden Hurst came after the Ravens' defense recovered a fumble.
