UK appeals court orders far-right activist Robinson released

A supporter of Tommy Robinson in the foreground poses for a photo as Stand Up to Racism demonstrators protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. A British court has ordered prominent far-right activist Tommy Robinson to be released on bail while he appeals a finding of contempt of court. Robinson had been jailed for 13 months after live-streaming outside a criminal trial in violation of reporting restrictions. Court. (John Stillwell/PA via AP) John Stillwell AP