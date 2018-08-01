Python that went missing during California fire is found

In this Monday, July 30, 2018, photo provided by Redding Reptiles, reptile manager and co-owner Ryan Allinger moves Eres, a 14-foot female python, from her temporary transport tub into her accustomed enclosure at the reptile store in Redding, Calif. Sandra Dodge-Streich, owner of Redding Reptiles, says the snake was placed in a plastic bin and brought to a home after flames from the Carr Fire moved closer last week. She says the lavender albino reticulated python slithered out of the bin sometime Saturday. It was found Monday coiled up in a milk crate. (Sandra Dodge-Streich/Redding Reptiles via AP) Sandra Dodge-Streich AP