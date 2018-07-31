Belgian tourist dies at geological gem on Utah-Arizona line

FILE - In this May 28, 2013, file photo, a hiker walks on a rock formation known as The Wave in the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona. A 49-year-old Belgium man has died in an apparent heat-related death while hiking a popular spot near the Utah-Arizona border called “The Wave.” Kane County Sheriff’s Sgt. Alan Alldredge said Christophe Pochic was found dead Monday, July 30, 2018, after his 16-year-old son called his mom who was in a hotel to tell her that his father had become disoriented and needed help. The family was visiting Utah. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File) Brian Witte AP