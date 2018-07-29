AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of dazed evacuees struggled to keep their emotions in check while trying to take care of themselves and their pets as a deadly wildfire in Northern California raged into its fourth day.
Anna Noland, 49, was evacuated twice in three days before learning through video footage that the house she last saw under dark and windy skies had burned.
She expected to spend Saturday night at a shelter at Simpson College in Redding while she searches for another place to live.
"I think I'm still in shock," Noland said. "It's just unbelievable knowing you don't have a house to go back to."
Noland is among the 38,000 people evacuated after the Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding in Shasta County, leaving five people dead, including two firefighters, a woman and her two great-grandchildren, ages 4 and 5.
___
Strong quake hits Indonesian island, killing at least 14
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong and shallow earthquake early Sunday killed at least 14 people and injured more than 160 on Indonesia's Lombok island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said.
The quake damaged more than 1,000 houses and was felt in a wider area, including on Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of only 7 kilometers (4.4 miles). Shallow earthquakes tend to do more damage than deeper ones.
East Lombok district was the hardest hit with 10 deaths, including a Malaysian tourist, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency. The number of casualties could increase as data was still being collected from other locations on the island, he said.
At least 162 people were injured, including 67 hospitalized with serious injuries, Nugroho said.
___
Cambodians vote in election with main opposition silenced
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — With the main opposition silenced, Cambodians voted in an election Sunday virtually certain to return to office Prime Minister Hun Sen and his party, who have been in power for more than three decades.
Although 20 parties contested the polls, the only one with the popularity and organization to mount a credible challenge, the Cambodian National Rescue Party, was dissolved last year by the Supreme Court. Its leaders had called on supporters to boycott the polls, charging they were neither fair nor free.
Along with fracturing the political opposition, Hun Sen's government also silenced critical voices in the media. Ahead of the polls, it ordered the temporary blocking of 17 websites, citing regulations prohibiting media from disseminating information that might affect security. The blocked websites included those of the U.S. government-funded Voice of America as well as local media.
Hun Sen, whose 33 years in power make him the world's longest-serving national leader, promised peace and prosperity at a rally on the last day of campaigning on Friday, but attacked the opposition's boycott call and called those who heed it "destroyers of democracy." Hun Sen and his wife cast their ballots south of the capital shortly after polling stations opened.
Polling stations closed at 3 p.m. Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said on his Facebook page that 75 percent of the 8.3 million registered voters went to the polls. Preliminary results are expected Sunday night.
___
Recovery or stagnation? Zimbabwe holds pivotal vote Monday
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe votes Monday in an election that could, if deemed credible, tilt the country toward recovery after years of economic collapse and repression under former leader Robert Mugabe. If it is flawed and disputed, as some predict, the southern African nation could slide deeper into upheaval.
There is another, muddier possibility: an imperfect election that is ultimately tolerated by many Zimbabweans and foreign governments preferring a measure of stability.
The contest pits President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe's successor and former enforcer who now says he represents change, against Nelson Chamisa , the 40-year-old leader of an opposition targeted by violence and intimidation in the past.
"Whoever loses should accept defeat, the country needs to move on," said Tapiwa Bhera, who stood in what has become a despairing symbol of Zimbabwe — a long line at a bank in the capital, Harare, in search of cash.
Others waiting disagreed.
___
Jewish teens enlisted to fight anti-Semitism in Germany
LUCKAU, Germany (AP) — Sophie Steiert opens a bag of kosher gummy bears and offers them to 20 other German teenagers seated around her in their high school classroom.
"They're really yummy," Steiert, 16, says with an enticing smile. "And by the way, does any one of you know what kosher means?"
The students shrug. Most of the 17-year-olds never have met a Jewish person. In school, they've only talked about dead Jews: the 6 million killed by the Nazis.
For years, the Jewish community in Germany relied on Holocaust survivors to be its ambassadors. Jews who made it through the horror were the ones with the moral authority to teach young Germans about the perils of anti-Semitism and the crimes of their forefathers.
But with the number of survivors dwindling and schoolchildren today at least three generations removed from the Nazis, young Jews like Steiert are being tapped to put a modern take on an old message.
___
Palestinian protest icon Tamimi released from Israeli prison
NABI SALEH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi returned home to a hero's welcome in her West Bank village on Sunday after Israel released the 17-year-old from prison at the end of her eight-month sentence for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers.
Ahed and her mother, Nariman Tamimi, were greeted with banners, cheers and Palestinian flags as they entered their home village of Nabi Saleh.
Ahed was arrested in December after she slapped two Israeli soldiers outside her family home. Her mother filmed the incident and posted it on Facebook, where it went viral and, for many, instantly turned Ahed into a symbol of resistance to Israel's half-century-old military rule over the Palestinians.
With her unruly mop of curly light-colored hair, the Palestinian teen quickly became a local hero and an internationally recognizable figure.
Her supporters see a brave girl who struck two armed soldiers in frustration after having just learned that Israeli troops seriously wounded a 15-year-old cousin, shooting him in the head from close range with a rubber bullet during nearby stone-throwing clashes.
___
Death of Fiat Chrysler chief focuses spotlight on CEO health
MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler's late founding CEO Sergio Marchionne was a notorious workaholic who regularly slept on a corporate jet while landing in the headlines for his shrewd deal-making. Despite his very public profile, he kept a secret even from his board: he'd been seriously ill for more than a year.
Following his sudden death last week at 66, the revelation that Marchionne had kept his illness from his company and closest executives for so long has rekindled a debate over what information top executives should share about their personal life with their companies and shareholders.
Most experts believe CEOs have a right to privacy, especially where their health is concerned. But some say that coming forward would help break taboos on workplace illness for other executives and workers. Top executives also need to take into account their role as a corporate officer when weighing what personal information they divulge — first to their boards, then to their workers and the wider investing community.
"I think it is classic stuff really. When you are a senior person, to be ill, there is a stigma to it," said Cary Cooper, an expert in organizational psychology and health at the Manchester Business School in Britain. "In this case, he might have thought it would adversely affect the company, or that he wouldn't be allowed to carry on."
Cooper noted that the CEO of Lloyd's Bank, Antonio Horta-Osorio, had disclosed his struggle with depression, helping to open up a discussion about mental health. At the same time, many captains of industry are not willing to show their physical limits and see illness as just another obstacle to overcome.
___
No mystery to Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's gun views
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he recognizes that gun, drug and gang violence "has plagued all of us." Still, he believes the Constitution limits how far government can go to restrict gun use to prevent crime.
As a federal appeals court judge, Kavanaugh made it clear in a 2011 dissent that he thinks Americans can keep most guns, even the AR-15 rifles used in some of the deadliest mass shootings.
Kavanaugh's nomination by President Donald Trump has delighted Second Amendment advocates. Gun law supporters worry that his ascendancy to America's highest court would make it harder to curb the proliferation of guns. Kavanaugh has the support of the National Rifle Association, which posted a photograph of Kavanaugh and Trump across the top of its website.
The Supreme Court has basically stayed away from major guns cases since its rulings in 2008 and 2010 declared a right to have a gun, at least in the home for the purpose of self-defense.
Gun rights advocates believe Kavanaugh interprets the Second Amendment right to bear arms more broadly than does Anthony Kennedy, the justice he would replace. As a first step, some legal experts expect Kavanaugh would be more likely to vote for the court to hear a case that could expand the right to gun ownership or curtail a gun control law.
___
Pope accepts resignation of McCarrick after sex abuse claims
VATICAN CITY (AP) — In a move seen as unprecedented, Pope Francis has effectively stripped U.S. prelate Theodore McCarrick of his cardinal's title following allegations of sexual abuse, including one involving an 11-year-old boy. The Vatican announced Saturday that Francis ordered McCarrick to conduct a "life of prayer and penance" before a church trial is held.
Breaking with past practice, Francis decided to act swiftly on the resignation offered by the emeritus archbishop of Washington, D.C., even before the accusations are investigated by church officials. McCarrick was previously one of the highest, most visible Catholic church officials in the United States and was heavily involved in the church's yearslong response to allegations of priestly abuse there.
Francis received McCarrick's letter offering to resign from the College of Cardinals on Friday evening, after a spate of allegations that the 88-year-old prelate had for years sexually abused boys and had sexual misconduct with adult seminarians.
The pope then ordered McCarrick's "suspension from the exercise of any public ministry, together with the obligation to remain in a house yet to be indicated to him, for a life of prayer and penance until the accusations made against him are examined in a regular canonical trial," the Vatican said.
The McCarrick case posed a test of the pontiff's recently declared resolve to battle what he called a "culture of cover-up" of similar abuses in the Catholic church's hierarchy.
___
Editor calls Capital Gazette victims 'friends of the people'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month were "friends of the people," and "not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy," the executive editor of The Washington Post said Saturday at a benefit concert for the victims' families and colleagues.
While Martin Baron didn't mention President Donald Trump by name while speaking to an audience from the concert stage, he clearly had the president in mind. Trump has repeatedly denounced the press as the "enemy" of the American people.
Baron spoke of all five of the victims by name, and he described them as "friends of the people, the people of Annapolis and beyond."
"Not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy because of the profession they choose or the place they worked," Baron said to applause from the audience. "Not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy by the man who killed them, and not one of them deserved to be called an enemy by anyone else, either: Nor does anyone else in our field deserve to be labeled that way."
Baron added: "To demean people like these, to demonize, to dehumanize them, is to debase yourself."
Comments