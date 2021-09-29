Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2-8-5
(two, eight, five)
3-2-4-0
(three, two, four, zero)
7-5-7-5-9
(seven, five, seven, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $34 million
Estimated jackpot: $570 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game.
Comments