Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
1-3-3
(one, three, three)
1-7-1
(one, seven, one)
5-6-1
(five, six, one)
2-4-3-5
(two, four, three, five)
2-9-2-3
(two, nine, two, three)
8-3-3-2
(eight, three, three, two)
03-10-11-21-46, Cash Ball: 3
(three, ten, eleven, twenty-one, forty-six; Cash Ball: three)
06-12-28-32-41
(six, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
8-2-6-8-5
(eight, two, six, eight, five)
9-1-1-3-5
(nine, one, one, three, five)
11-14-20-25-26-42
(eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $7.3 million
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
21-22-39-44-60, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-four, sixty; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $545 million
Comments