Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-12-31-32-41
(seven, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game.
Comments