Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
0-2-0
(zero, two, zero)
7-3-4-2
(seven, three, four, two)
0-1-4-4-0
(zero, one, four, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Estimated jackpot: $545 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game.
Comments