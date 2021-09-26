Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

0-2-0

(zero, two, zero)

7-3-4-2

(seven, three, four, two)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

0-1-4-4-0

(zero, one, four, four, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Estimated jackpot: $545 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

September 26, 2021 12:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

September 26, 2021 12:46 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

September 26, 2021 12:01 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

September 26, 2021 12:01 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

September 26, 2021 12:01 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

September 26, 2021 12:01 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service