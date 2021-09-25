Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-9-3
(seven, nine, three)
3-3-3
(three, three, three)
1-8-1-6
(one, eight, one, six)
5-7-0-6
(five, seven, zero, six)
15-18-23-36-44, Cash Ball: 2
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-four; Cash Ball: two)
5-2-4-2-0
(five, two, four, two, zero)
2-2-3-0-2
(two, two, three, zero, two)
17-21-27-43-56, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $523 million
