GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
8-3-0-1
(eight, three, zero, one)
4-5-5-0-8
(four, five, five, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $383 million
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
