Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-8-4
(eight, eight, four)
2-8-7
(two, eight, seven)
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
4-7-5-4
(four, seven, five, four)
4-1-5-2
(four, one, five, two)
7-9-2-2
(seven, nine, two, two)
02-16-31-36-56, Cash Ball: 4
(two, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, fifty-six; Cash Ball: four)
08-16-20-26-35
(eight, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-five)
0-6-4-4-7
(zero, six, four, four, seven)
0-4-1-1-4
(zero, four, one, one, four)
01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(one, ten, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
