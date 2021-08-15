Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
09-15-23-27-34
(nine, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game.
Comments