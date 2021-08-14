Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
3-6-3
(three, six, three)
1-2-9-8
(one, two, nine, eight)
1-7-4-7-5
(one, seven, four, seven, five)
Estimated jackpot: $225 million
Estimated jackpot: $258 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
Comments