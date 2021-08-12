Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
7-3-9
(seven, three, nine)
7-4-4
(seven, four, four)
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
0-4-1-6
(zero, four, one, six)
1-9-2-8
(one, nine, two, eight)
3-7-6-1
(three, seven, six, one)
05-10-13-43-52, Cash Ball: 1
(five, ten, thirteen, forty-three, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)
13-15-23-29-39
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $655,000
9-5-8-7-6
(nine, five, eight, seven, six)
1-5-3-8-3
(one, five, three, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: $225 million
12-18-20-29-30, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3
(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $241 million
Comments