Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
5-0-0-4-0
(five, zero, zero, four, zero)
