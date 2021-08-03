Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

0-8-6-1-7

(zero, eight, six, one, seven)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

August 03, 2021 3:52 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

August 03, 2021 3:52 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

August 03, 2021 3:52 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

August 03, 2021 3:52 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

August 03, 2021 3:52 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

August 03, 2021 3:52 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service