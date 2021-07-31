Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-1-4
(zero, one, four)
5-7-3-5
(five, seven, three, five)
4-5-5-3-0
(four, five, five, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
Estimated jackpot: $199 million
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-1-4
(zero, one, four)
5-7-3-5
(five, seven, three, five)
4-5-5-3-0
(four, five, five, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
Estimated jackpot: $199 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments