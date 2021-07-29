Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-6-6

(two, six, six)

4-6-3

(four, six, three)

1-2-5

(one, two, five)

8-0-2-3

(eight, zero, two, three)

5-2-1-5

(five, two, one, five)

1-6-0-0

(one, six, zero, zero)

08-11-12-13-23, Cash Ball: 1

(eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three; Cash Ball: one)

11-17-18-27-38

(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $258,000

1-8-6-3-8

(one, eight, six, three, eight)

7-6-6-2-1

(seven, six, six, two, one)

Estimated jackpot: $166 million

25-30-53-59-60, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(twenty-five, thirty, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

