Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2-6-6
(two, six, six)
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
1-2-5
(one, two, five)
8-0-2-3
(eight, zero, two, three)
5-2-1-5
(five, two, one, five)
1-6-0-0
(one, six, zero, zero)
08-11-12-13-23, Cash Ball: 1
(eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-three; Cash Ball: one)
11-17-18-27-38
(eleven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $258,000
1-8-6-3-8
(one, eight, six, three, eight)
7-6-6-2-1
(seven, six, six, two, one)
Estimated jackpot: $166 million
25-30-53-59-60, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(twenty-five, thirty, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
Comments