Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
6-8-7
(six, eight, seven)
1-3-7
(one, three, seven)
9-1-6
(nine, one, six)
1-5-1-2
(one, five, one, two)
2-0-2-4
(two, zero, two, four)
3-2-0-3
(three, two, zero, three)
12-20-22-55-59, Cash Ball: 3
(twelve, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
09-25-33-36-41
(nine, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $179,000
3-3-2-8-5
(three, three, two, eight, five)
1-9-3-9-6
(one, nine, three, nine, six)
02-35-36-54-64, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-five, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $153 million
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
Comments