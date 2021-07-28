Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

6-8-7

(six, eight, seven)

1-3-7

(one, three, seven)

9-1-6

(nine, one, six)

1-5-1-2

(one, five, one, two)

2-0-2-4

(two, zero, two, four)

3-2-0-3

(three, two, zero, three)

12-20-22-55-59, Cash Ball: 3

(twelve, twenty, twenty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

09-25-33-36-41

(nine, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

3-3-2-8-5

(three, three, two, eight, five)

1-9-3-9-6

(one, nine, three, nine, six)

02-35-36-54-64, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-five, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

