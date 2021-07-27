Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

5-2-1-3

(five, two, one, three)

