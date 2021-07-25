Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
2-1-4-5-5
(two, one, four, five, five)
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
2-1-4-5-5
(two, one, four, five, five)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments