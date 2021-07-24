Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:
8-9-1
(eight, nine, one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game.
