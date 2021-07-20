Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:
7-7-9-9
(seven, seven, nine, nine)
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:
7-7-9-9
(seven, seven, nine, nine)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments