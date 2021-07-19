Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-08-14-25-31
(six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-08-14-25-31
(six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments