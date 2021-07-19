Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
5-4-4-6-0
(five, four, four, six, zero)
GA Lottery
