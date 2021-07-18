Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

4-9-1-4

(four, nine, one, four)

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 18, 2021 10:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

July 18, 2021 10:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 18, 2021 10:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

July 18, 2021 10:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

July 18, 2021 10:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

July 18, 2021 10:13 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service