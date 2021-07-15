Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:
2-4-4
(two, four, four)
The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:
2-4-4
(two, four, four)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments