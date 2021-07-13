Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:

6-8-1-6

(six, eight, one, six)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 13, 2021 1:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

July 13, 2021 1:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

July 13, 2021 1:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

July 13, 2021 1:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

July 13, 2021 1:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

July 13, 2021 12:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service