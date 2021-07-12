Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

4-1-2-4

(four, one, two, four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 12, 2021 12:23 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 12, 2021 12:23 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

July 12, 2021 12:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 12, 2021 12:15 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 12, 2021 12:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 12, 2021 12:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service