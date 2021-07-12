Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5-0-5

(five, zero, five)

3-0-8

(three, zero, eight)

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

9-6-1-4

(nine, six, one, four)

5-8-0-7

(five, eight, zero, seven)

4-1-2-4

(four, one, two, four)

12-16-40-54-60, Cash Ball: 2

(twelve, sixteen, forty, fifty-four, sixty; Cash Ball: two)

05-30-32-34-38

(five, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000

5-4-7-4-3

(five, four, seven, four, three)

3-2-4-6-2

(three, two, four, six, two)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

