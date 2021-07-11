Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
3-2-4-6-2
(three, two, four, six, two)
GA Lottery.
