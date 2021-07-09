Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2-4-2
(two, four, two)
2-3-4
(two, three, four)
4-4-9
(four, four, nine)
5-5-7-0
(five, five, seven, zero)
4-8-4-8
(four, eight, four, eight)
6-1-7-3
(six, one, seven, three)
01-08-15-21-48, Cash Ball: 2
(one, eight, fifteen, twenty-one, forty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
14-19-26-37-41
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one)
7-7-4-6-6
(seven, seven, four, six, six)
3-8-3-1-0
(three, eight, three, one, zero)
14-18-28-32-35-45
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $5 million
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Comments