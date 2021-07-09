Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2-4-2

(two, four, two)

2-3-4

(two, three, four)

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

5-5-7-0

(five, five, seven, zero)

4-8-4-8

(four, eight, four, eight)

6-1-7-3

(six, one, seven, three)

01-08-15-21-48, Cash Ball: 2

(one, eight, fifteen, twenty-one, forty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

14-19-26-37-41

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one)

7-7-4-6-6

(seven, seven, four, six, six)

3-8-3-1-0

(three, eight, three, one, zero)

14-18-28-32-35-45

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $5 million

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

