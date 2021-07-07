Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:

4-8-8-6

(four, eight, eight, six)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 07, 2021 11:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

July 07, 2021 11:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service