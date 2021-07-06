Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-9-8
(four, nine, eight)
2-6-5
(two, six, five)
9-3-3
(nine, three, three)
5-9-4-4
(five, nine, four, four)
6-8-9-0
(six, eight, nine, zero)
0-9-3-5
(zero, nine, three, five)
03-10-21-28-51, Cash Ball: 4
(three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-eight, fifty-one; Cash Ball: four)
03-15-26-27-31
(three, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $N/A
5-7-5-5-4
(five, seven, five, five, four)
2-2-7-6-3
(two, two, seven, six, three)
11-19-20-27-31-47
(eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
