GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

4-9-8

(four, nine, eight)

2-6-5

(two, six, five)

9-3-3

(nine, three, three)

5-9-4-4

(five, nine, four, four)

6-8-9-0

(six, eight, nine, zero)

0-9-3-5

(zero, nine, three, five)

03-10-21-28-51, Cash Ball: 4

(three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-eight, fifty-one; Cash Ball: four)

03-15-26-27-31

(three, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $N/A

5-7-5-5-4

(five, seven, five, five, four)

2-2-7-6-3

(two, two, seven, six, three)

11-19-20-27-31-47

(eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

