Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
1-9-4-9-5
(one, nine, four, nine, five)
