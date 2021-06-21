Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
9-2-7-4
(nine, two, seven, four)
