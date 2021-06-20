Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:

5-5-8-4

(five, five, eight, four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

June 20, 2021 12:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

June 20, 2021 12:42 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

June 20, 2021 12:42 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 20, 2021 12:42 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

June 20, 2021 12:42 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

June 20, 2021 12:36 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service